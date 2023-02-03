Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Cap of $277.21 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $277.21 million and $36.31 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

