AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

T stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after buying an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

