Atom Investors LP Takes $80,000 Position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 206,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance
Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Profile
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
