Atom Investors LP Sells 15,500 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at $609,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 266.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 215,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $306,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,089.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

