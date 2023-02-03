Atom Investors LP Invests $88,000 in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $2,597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 328.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Research analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

