Atom Investors LP Acquires New Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

