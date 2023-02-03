Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $153.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 83.88% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

