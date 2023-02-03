Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.85-17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.48.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.81. 221,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,742. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $153.55.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 78.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.40.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock worth $4,558,499. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

