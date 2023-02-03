ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Down 6.3%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 352,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 142,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ATAC Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$14.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.12.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATAC Resources Company Profile

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

