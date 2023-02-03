Astar (ASTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.96 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $91.96 million and $7.67 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

