Associated Banc-Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
Associated Banc Stock Performance
ASB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. 828,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 180,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,658,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 120,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
