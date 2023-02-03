Associated Banc-Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. 828,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Insider Activity

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 180,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,658,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 120,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

