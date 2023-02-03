Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of Aspen Aerogels worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

ASPN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. 22,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading

