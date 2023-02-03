ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €765.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($733.70) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($833.70) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

ASML Price Performance

