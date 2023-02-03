ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €765.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Barclays set a €665.00 ($722.83) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($733.70) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

ASML Stock Performance

