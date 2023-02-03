Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ashland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 135,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,816. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ashland by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ashland by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 37,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

