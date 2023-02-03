Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ABG traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

