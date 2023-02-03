Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.16.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 1.2 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$8.77 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other news, Director Salim Manji acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,492.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,337,525 shares in the company, valued at C$21,735,476.21.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.