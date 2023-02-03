Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after purchasing an additional 379,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,092. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

