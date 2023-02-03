Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.
Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $132.51. 742,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,362. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09.
In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
