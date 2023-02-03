Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $132.51. 742,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,362. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

