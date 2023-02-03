Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33-8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of ARW traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

