Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $133.02 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.