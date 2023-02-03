ARMOR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,878.06 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. ARMOR has a total market cap of $387,881.33 and approximately $15,878.06 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00422926 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.98 or 0.28846797 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00461288 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

