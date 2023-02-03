Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 4,000,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,779,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).
Arkle Resources Stock Up 8.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.
About Arkle Resources
Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.
