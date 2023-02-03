Ark (ARK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.07 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.07 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004686 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004099 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,806,334 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

