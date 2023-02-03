Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.31), with a volume of 39769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 119.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.09. The firm has a market cap of £137.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.