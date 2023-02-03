Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.27. 589,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,819. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,828,675. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

