Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $93.32 million and $4.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00090927 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064396 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010533 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024775 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004433 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.