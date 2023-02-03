Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,871,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $9,976,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

