Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 156,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

