Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00 to $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.700 billion to $19.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.32 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE APTV traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $115.73. 1,931,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,069. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.