Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APTV traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $116.86. 987,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $147.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 171.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 211,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

