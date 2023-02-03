Apple’s (AAPL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

