Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $184.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.53.

AAPL opened at $150.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.98. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

