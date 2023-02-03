Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.61. 71,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.45 and its 200 day moving average is $447.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

