Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,323 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 80,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,389. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.

