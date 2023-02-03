Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.32. The stock had a trading volume of 325,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,917. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

