Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EJUL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 1,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,456. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

