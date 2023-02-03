Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.07.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $457.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.23 and a 200 day moving average of $446.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

