Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.23. 123,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

