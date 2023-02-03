Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

