Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 108,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

