Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 756 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.69. 53,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

