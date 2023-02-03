Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 726.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,161 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,544. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

