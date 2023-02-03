Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.55.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

