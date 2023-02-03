APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 5.7%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.73 and last traded at $41.80. 2,258,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,162,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.