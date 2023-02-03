Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AON worth $64,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $323.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.11.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.56.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.