AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AON traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.66. 774,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,624. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
