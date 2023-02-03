AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.66. 774,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,624. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.11.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

