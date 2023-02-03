Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,085,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 471,429 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

