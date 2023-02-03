ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.64.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.02. 59,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,986. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $342.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.