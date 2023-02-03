Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.26 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,747.58 or 0.07445842 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $51.26 million and approximately $198,692.24 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

